Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $699,521,000 after acquiring an additional 825,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,694,000 after acquiring an additional 578,168 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $191.69 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

