Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires 238,135 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238,135 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viad were worth $24,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viad by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,460,000 after purchasing an additional 324,065 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in Viad by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 814,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 151,137 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Viad by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 673,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,802,000 after purchasing an additional 78,103 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Viad by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 219,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 56,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viad by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,335,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,587,000 after purchasing an additional 41,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VVI. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viad currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $791.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.73. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

