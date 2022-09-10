Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires 84,860 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,860 shares during the quarter. Option Care Health accounts for about 1.5% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $45,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $64,170.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,343.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $363,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,247,092 shares in the company, valued at $866,416,506.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $64,170.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,343.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,003,846 shares of company stock valued at $363,231,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Option Care Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

