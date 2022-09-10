Hood River Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,234,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,839 shares during the quarter. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors makes up about 2.8% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $83,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth $366,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Trading Up 1.6 %

FTAI opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.88. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $30.18.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Announces Dividend

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $177.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.93 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

