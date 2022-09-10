Hood River Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,664,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,087 shares during the period. Franchise Group comprises 2.3% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $68,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRG. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 770,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,212,000 after buying an additional 207,094 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 298.1% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 249,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,857 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 335,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 108,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 103,248 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FRG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Franchise Group to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $36.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

