Hood River Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,596 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $35,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGRY. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,082,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,742,000 after purchasing an additional 43,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,013,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,280,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,918,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,611,000 after purchasing an additional 325,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Stock Up 5.3 %

SGRY opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -87.06 and a beta of 2.90. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.64 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Surgery Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.