Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $113.19 Million Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,719 shares during the quarter. SiTime accounts for 3.8% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $113,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,461,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SiTime by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SiTime by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 398,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 31.8% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 370,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,813,000 after purchasing an additional 89,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $626,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,467,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at $13,185,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,480 shares of company stock worth $2,026,204 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $101.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.20 and a 200 day moving average of $176.97. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $94.21 and a 52 week high of $341.77.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

