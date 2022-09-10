Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $16.28 Million Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,719,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $16,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 30,381 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,945,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $113,682.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,779,701.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 4,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $39,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,563. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $113,682.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,779,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,619 shares of company stock worth $972,686 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.50% and a negative return on equity of 102.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Recommended Stories

