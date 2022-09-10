Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $18.71 Million Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $18,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NICE in the first quarter worth $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NICE in the first quarter worth $47,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in NICE in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Stock Performance

NICE stock opened at $212.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

