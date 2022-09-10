Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $28.38 Million Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 608,846 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $28,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OCFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth $185,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.83.

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.49%.

In related news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $198,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,806.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $198,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,806.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

