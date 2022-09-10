Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $31.16 Million Stock Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,602,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,850 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $31,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,722,000. Axon Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,612,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,526,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,085 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,384,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,874,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $866,800 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.01 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

