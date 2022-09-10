Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $32.44 Million Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69,559 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $32,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,672,000 after buying an additional 579,702 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,413,000 after buying an additional 69,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,499,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,925 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HASI stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

