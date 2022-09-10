Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $36.04 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Clean Harbors accounts for about 1.2% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $36,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CLH opened at $122.41 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $124.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average is $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.