Hood River Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,652,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,151 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMMO were worth $27,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWW. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMMO by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMMO by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWW opened at $3.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.94. AMMO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

AMMO ( NASDAQ:POWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. AMMO had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on AMMO from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

