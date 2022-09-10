Hood River Capital Management LLC Invests $36.57 Million in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 374,726 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,573,000. Lumentum comprises about 1.2% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $616,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lumentum by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 209,728 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,036 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 4,297.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LITE opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.31. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

