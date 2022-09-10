Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,315 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials comprises about 1.9% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $55,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $2,118,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $963,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 9,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 95,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 94,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXP opened at $121.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.53. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.09.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

