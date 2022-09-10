Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,009 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Golden Entertainment makes up approximately 1.4% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $43,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 129.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

GDEN opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.45.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.81 million. Research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDEN. JMP Securities began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

