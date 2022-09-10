Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases 58,696 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,626,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,696 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors accounts for 2.1% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $64,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after buying an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,144,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after buying an additional 150,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,948,000 after buying an additional 217,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

ASO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

