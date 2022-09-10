Hood River Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $41,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $1,291,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 53.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $207,326.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $1,401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,573,892.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $207,326.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,361. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL opened at $245.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.03 and a 200 day moving average of $230.36. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.81 and a twelve month high of $285.26.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.41 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

