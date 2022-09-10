Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 20,699 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Hood River Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,699 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation accounts for 2.6% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $78,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $81,941,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $47,298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,432,000 after purchasing an additional 418,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 130.1% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 564,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE:WAL opened at $77.94 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $68.41 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.62.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

