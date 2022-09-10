Hord (HORD) Price Up 11.3% Over Last Week

Hord (HORD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. Hord has a market cap of $1.57 million and $230,280.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hord has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,230.56 or 1.00199641 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00036407 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,452 coins. Hord’s official website is www.hord.app/#token.

Buying and Selling Hord

According to CryptoCompare, “Hord Fund is a data protocol that enables market leaders to broadcast their portfolio holdings while providing smart contracts that consume the broadcasted data to allow the masses to seamlessly mirror the live portfolio changes of market leaders. The protocol is designed to facilitate the most commonplace behavioral trait in crypto: social hodling.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

