Horizen Price Reaches $16.71 on Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $214.01 million and approximately $14.58 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $16.71 or 0.00078367 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00304969 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00121479 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000892 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003300 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- TENT (TENT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000128 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.
About Horizen
ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,806,944 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global.
Horizen Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
