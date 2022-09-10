Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts comprises 0.4% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 49,567 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.24 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

