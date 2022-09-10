Hot Cross Market Capitalization Achieves $1.68 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Hot Cross has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $584,640.00 worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00036148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,671.23 or 1.00182442 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036814 BTC.

HOTCROSS is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2021. Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom. Hot Cross’ official website is hotcross.com. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hot Cross is a multi-chain tool suite. It aims to be a toolbox for EVM networks and expand to non-EVM chains in future.The native digital cryptographically-secured ecosystem utility token of Hot Cross ($HOTCROSS) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Hot Cross, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Hot Cross and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the protocol/network which allows users to access a various number of products in the Hot Cross suite.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hot Cross should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hot Cross using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

