Howdoo Trading 29.5% Higher Over Last Week (UDOO)

Howdoo (UDOO) traded up 41.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Howdoo has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Howdoo Profile

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

