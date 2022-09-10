HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 595 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) received a GBX 595 ($7.19) price objective from Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HSBA. UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) price target on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 625 ($7.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 640.73 ($7.74).

HSBA opened at GBX 525 ($6.34) on Thursday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The stock has a market cap of £104.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 921.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 530.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 519.52.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 34,866 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

