HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 680 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.67) target price on HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 625 ($7.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($7.85) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($6.89) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 640.73 ($7.74).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 525 ($6.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 530.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 519.52. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The firm has a market cap of £104.83 billion and a PE ratio of 921.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 34,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

