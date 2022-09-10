HTMLCOIN Price Hits $0.0000 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $984.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EverGrow (EGC) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XPROJECT (XPRO) traded 202.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Firework Games (FIRE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Kobocoin (KOBO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00120847 BTC.

Halcyon (HAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FireFlame Inu (FIRE) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

