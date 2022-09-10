Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$5.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$11.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.64%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

