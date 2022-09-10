Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

