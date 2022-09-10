Hungarian Vizsla Inu Trading Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (HVI)

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Hungarian Vizsla Inu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hungarian Vizsla Inu has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a total market capitalization of $721,204.21 and $59,710.00 worth of Hungarian Vizsla Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00780495 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015073 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019955 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.
About Hungarian Vizsla Inu
The Reddit community for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Hungarianvizslainu. Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu.
Hungarian Vizsla Inu Coin Trading
