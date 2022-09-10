HUNT Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.79 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $45.28 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUNT has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,257.67 or 1.00157006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036516 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

