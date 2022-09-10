Hush Trading 17.9% Lower This Week (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $536,516.77 and approximately $121.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00306352 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00122410 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00078698 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hush

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

