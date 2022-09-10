Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $101.85 Average PT from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE H opened at $92.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.23.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.