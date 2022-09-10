Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $101.85 Average PT from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.85.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.