Hydra (HYDRA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $244,510.00

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Hydra has a market cap of $23.19 million and $244,510.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be bought for $2.69 or 0.00012635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hydra has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035999 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,310.04 or 0.99935510 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037014 BTC.
Hydra Coin Profile
Hydra (HYDRA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Hydra’s total supply is 20,435,242 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. The official website for Hydra is hydrachain.org. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain.
Hydra Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars.
