Hydro (HYDRO) Price Down 1.4% This Week

Hydro (HYDRO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Hydro coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hydro has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hydro has a total market cap of $299,986.21 and approximately $5,259.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035815 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004179 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.10 or 0.99736203 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002355 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036643 BTC.
Hydro Profile
HYDRO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hydro is projecthydro.org.
