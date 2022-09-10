HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $19.55 million and $50,366.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

