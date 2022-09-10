Hypersign identity 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,175.00 (HID)

Hypersign identity (HID) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Hypersign identity has a market capitalization of $43,342.13 and approximately $9,175.00 worth of Hypersign identity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hypersign identity has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Hypersign identity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hypersign identity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,459.27 or 0.99906361 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00036637 BTC.

Hypersign identity Coin Profile

Hypersign identity (HID) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2021. Hypersign identity’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,000 coins. The official website for Hypersign identity is hypersign.id. Hypersign identity’s official Twitter account is @hypersignchain.

Buying and Selling Hypersign identity

According to CryptoCompare, “Hypersign is a decentralised identity and access management infrastructure for the enterprise. It leverages technologies such as public key infrastructure (PKI) and blockchain to provide passwordless authentication as well as authorization and verification services which integrate within minutes and is compatible with legacy IAM systems at an affordable price-point.Hypersign offers four main tools for any enterprise to rapidly deploy decentralized passwordless authentication solution with a low TCO [Total Cost of Ownership]:Hypersign Identity Wallet, Hypersign Studio, Hypersign SDK,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hypersign identity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hypersign identity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hypersign identity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hypersign identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hypersign identity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.