Hyve Price Tops $0.0390 on Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $999,656.10 and approximately $37,574.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,547.22 or 1.00177753 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036671 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve (HYVE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2020. Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve.

Buying and Selling Hyve

According to CryptoCompare, “HYVE is a decentralized ecosystem that aims to solve the current problems in the global freelance and workforce market, leveraging the power of decentralized technologies while adding features that are non-existent on any current platform (centralized & decentralized). The result is a community-governed system designed to bring down costs for all parties involved, offer wider flexibility, cut out the middleman, welcome the unbanked, provide transparency and ensure safety, all in a decentralized manner while rewarding token holders.”

