IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.79.

IAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on IAC from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get IAC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IAC

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 141,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $4,997,759.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,239,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,713,127.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

IAC Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in IAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in IAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in IAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in IAC by 9,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $69.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC has a twelve month low of $61.43 and a twelve month high of $158.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average is $84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.05.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC will post -10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.