IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Trading Down 0.6%

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.64. Approximately 150,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,303,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.92.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$823.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$426.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

