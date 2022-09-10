ICHI Price Reaches $5.37 (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $26.59 million and $548,471.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $5.37 or 0.00024859 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00777674 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015689 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019819 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000299 BTC.
ICHI Profile
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,501 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
Buying and Selling ICHI
