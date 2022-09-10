ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $279.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 380.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ICON Public by 14.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $226.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.63. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $196.34 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.34. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ICON Public will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

