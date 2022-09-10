ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $279.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on ICON Public from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Price Performance

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $226.20 on Monday. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $196.34 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.34. ICON Public had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

