Iconic Token (ICNQ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $194.00

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $194.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00778775 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015724 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019854 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.