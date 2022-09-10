Iconic Token (ICNQ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $194.00

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $194.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00778775 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015724 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019854 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Iconic Token Coin Profile
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.
Iconic Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.