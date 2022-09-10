Idea Chain Coin Trading Up 449.5% Over Last 7 Days (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded 468.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Idea Chain Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded 449.5% higher against the US dollar. Idea Chain Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $13,895.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,479.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00061069 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00068041 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005488 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00076346 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Profile

ICH is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com.

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idea Chain Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

