Ideaology (IDEA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $171,892.00

Ideaology (IDEA) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Ideaology has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Ideaology has a market cap of $326,707.29 and $171,892.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ideaology

Ideaology is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio.

Ideaology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition.IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

