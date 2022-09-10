Idena (IDNA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.77 Million

Idena (IDNA) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Idena has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $106,728.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00788055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020096 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 89,017,972 coins and its circulating supply is 61,089,992 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Idena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.