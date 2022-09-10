IDEX (IDEX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.67 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One IDEX coin can now be bought for $0.0679 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $45.76 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IDEX has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IDEX Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IDEX is idex.io.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

