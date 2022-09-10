Idle (IDLE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million

Idle (IDLE) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $4,797.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Idle Coin Profile

Idle (IDLE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2020. Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,425,974 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official website is idle.finance/#. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance.

Idle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idle is a decentralized protocol dedicated to bringing automatic asset allocation and aggregation to the interest-bearing tokens economy. This protocol bundles crypto-assets (ETH, WBTC, and stablecoins) into tokenized baskets that are programmed to automatically rebalance funds according to different management strategies.The Idle protocol is governed and upgraded by IDLE token-holders, using three distinct components: (1) the IDLE token, (2) the governance module (Governor Alpha), and (3) the Timelock.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

